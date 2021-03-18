NWS surveying damage in Central Alabama from Wednesday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Storm surveyors with the National Weather Service will be in counties across the state after severe storms swept across Alabama Wednesday.
According to NWS, multiple areas have been identified where potential tornadoes may have tracked in at. At least 12 of those areas are counties across Central Alabama.
A team will be surveying areas of Chilton, Autauga and Dallas counties Thursday. NWS says any information on findings will be given throughout the day as teams report back.
WSFA 12 News viewers gave several reports of damage including downed trees and power lines across Autauga, Dallas and Crenshaw County. Central Alabama Electric Co-op shared photos showing a boat that had been wrapped around a tree.
A possible tornado touched down around county roads 24 and 37 in the Fairview community in Chilton County, destroying at least three homes. One of the survivors was in his home when it was destroyed, but he was not injured.
An apparent tornado was also reported in Dallas County.
As of 6 a.m., approximately 12,750 Alabama Power customers are without service, 3,500 of those customers are in central Alabama.
