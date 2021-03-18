Pike Road Schools requesting property tax increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of the town of Pike Road could vote on an increase in their property taxes thanks to a new push to support education.
The Pike Road School Board unanimously passed a resolution proposing a tax increase just for the school system. That resolution got approval of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday.
The resolution proposes a 25.5 mill tax increase, though 6.5 mills of that would be the replacement of a current tax. That means the actual increase would be 19 mills.
Pike Road Schools currently gets 16 of the town’s 49 mills in taxes. If the extra 19 mills are approved, the school system would get more than a 100 percent increase in funding.
”I want to assure everyone that this is a very involved process. The school board made the recommendation,” said Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone. “They asked the town council if we could go along with it.”
Stone agreed saying “sure, ask the county, ask the legislature. We understand the importance of having good schools. We understand the importance of having a good high school. Then, let’s let the people vote. They have done their homework. They have developed an amount that would fulfill the need of a high school.”
Now that it’s been approved by the county commission, it heads to the Alabama Legislature for approval where it will need the support of the local delegation to pass.
The tax increase would finance capital improvements for Pike Road schools, including the construction of a new high school and allowing the Georgia Washington Campus to better accommodate junior high school students
If it passes the legislature, it will head to a public vote.
