2021 SLE Rodeo returns after 2020 event cancelled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The 2021 Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo kicks off Thursday at Garrett Coliseum.
The rodeo calls itself the greatest show on dirt, bringing in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country.
The rodeo officially kicks off with a parade through downtown Montgomery at Noon. Events at the coliseum start at 5:45 p.m with the stick horse rodeo for children under 8. Tickets are still available online at slerodeo.com or by calling 1-888-2-rodeo-2.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the rodeo last year. This year, a number of health and safety protocols are in place.
