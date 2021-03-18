State revenue department offers guidance on income tax filing deadlines

“While many Alabamians are getting their ducks in a row this tax season, they can rest a little easier knowing there will be an extension for filing both federal and state individual income tax. Folks will not accrue any penalty for payments received by May 17, 2021. However, we should still not delay, and I would encourage all Alabamians to go ahead and get your taxes filed and behind you,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.