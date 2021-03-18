Storm chasers get dangerously close to Tuscaloosa tornado

Storm chasers get Tuscaloosa tornado close up (Source: Simon Brewer/Juston Drake via NBC)
By WSFA Staff | March 18, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:38 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NBC) - We’re getting an up-close look at a tornado that touched down in Alabama Wednesday thanks to some storm chasers.

Simon Brewer and Juston Drake captured the fast-moving tornado starting to form over Tuscaloosa. Moments later, it ripped off a roof, destroying a home and nearby powerlines.

The tornado was part of a series of storms that left a path of destruction across Alabama and Mississippi.

Thousands remain without electricity as a result of the outbreak. but no fatalities have been reported.

