Storm chasers get dangerously close to Tuscaloosa tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NBC) - We’re getting an up-close look at a tornado that touched down in Alabama Wednesday thanks to some storm chasers.
Simon Brewer and Juston Drake captured the fast-moving tornado starting to form over Tuscaloosa. Moments later, it ripped off a roof, destroying a home and nearby powerlines.
The tornado was part of a series of storms that left a path of destruction across Alabama and Mississippi.
Thousands remain without electricity as a result of the outbreak. but no fatalities have been reported.
Copyright 2021 NBC News. All rights reserved.