Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man dead early Thursday morning.
Steve Dawson Jr, 31, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Brandon Whitt.
Around midnight, police and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue.
At the scene, Whitt was found with a life-threatening stab wound, according to police. Whitt was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown. However, Dawson was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on scene.
Dawson is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.