Windy today, cooler stretch of days and quiet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew. What a day. A busy afternoon of supercells, tornadoes and hail unfolded yesterday across the state. National Weather Service teams will survey the damage across more than a dozen counties from the Birmingham area to Dothan.
We believe somewhere between 15 and 20 tornadoes touched down across the state. Some instances saw one long-track supercell put down more than one tornado! In all, there were more than 150 severe weather reports across the Southeast on Wednesday.
Of those, there were at least 25 tornado reports -- many of which came from our state. Thankfully, no one was killed. There were, however, two reported injuries in Clarke County.
The afternoon storms overperformed, eventually merging into a large cluster of storms. This cluster of storms sapped energy from the atmosphere, which kept the “second wave” of storms from realizing their full potential. An excellent, fortunate outcome to an otherwise volatile setup.
Now, Alabama is poised to enjoy some quieter and cooler weather. We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of Thursday with temperatures stuck in the middle to perhaps upper 60s for most. It will also be windy with a Wind Advisory in effect for a good portion of us.
Expect occasional gusts of 25-40 mph. Yeah, not an ideal day to spend outdoors unfortunately.
A “backdoor” cold front will slip into Alabama late Friday, which means we’re in for a cloudy and chilly day with highs stuck in the middle 50s in most spots. A few upper 50s are possible if a peak or two of sun is realized. It will be a touch breezy as well.
Those clouds linger into Friday night and early Saturday, but at least a mix of sun and clouds will return for Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Monday. It stays dry other than perhaps a few rogue sprinkles Friday night.
Temperatures drop into the 40s each night through early next week, with some spots north of Montgomery falling into the upper 30s the next few nights. It should be just warm enough for no frost, but its a close call.
Afternoon highs will warm only into the low 60s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday -- noticeably cooler than we’ve been the past few days.
Temps then reach the 70s heading into the first week of spring with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late next Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. We will of course watch that system for any severe weather potential.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.