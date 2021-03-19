ADPH to give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts at 9 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the latest on vaccination efforts.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is expected to speak to members of the media at 9 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference on our apps and on social media.
The state continues to ramp up its vaccination efforts. Currently, residents eligible to receive one of three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) under ADPH’s vaccine allocation plan are in phase 1a and 1b with those in phase 1c eligible if they are over age 65.
A full rollout of phase 1c starts on March 22 and includes everyone over age 55 plus people with high-risk medical conditions, additional critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Those looking to see if they’re eligible and who want to set up a vaccination appointment can do so HERE.
Alabama is currently receiving an average first dose vaccine shipment of between 110,000 to 115,000 units per week. ADPH said a total of 1,987,025 doses have been delivered so far with 1,320,774 of those, or about 66 percent, having already been administered.
Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced finalized plans to set up mobile vaccination clinics operated by teams from the Alabama National Guard in 24 rural communities starting on March 23.
During his last news conference, Harris confirmed ADPH was also working to set up multiple drive-thru vaccination clinics around the state for the end of the month.
As of Thursday, ADPH has reported 510,048 cases of COVID-19, 46,939 hospitalizations and 10,391 deaths since the pandemic was first confirmed in Alabama in March 2020.
