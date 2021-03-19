ADPH: Proof of eligibility not required for COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine providers ask people who sign up a series of questions to determine eligibility, and once that person clears those questions, they can register for an appointment.
Several chain stores still post that patients can expect to be asked for proof of eligibility, for instance, a pay stub, driver’s license or worker ID badge.
We reached out to ADPH to see if vaccine providers should be asking for proof of vaccine eligibility.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) does not require proof to eligibility for vaccine in the Allocation Plan Phases. ADPH expects that eligible persons will present for vaccine while non eligible persons will await their opportunity for vaccine in the future,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
