Alex City police investigator returns to work 6 months after heart attacks

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alex City police investigator is back at work for the first time this week after being off for six months. The reason is he faced his own frightening 911 emergency.
Back from the brink, back from the edge of death.
“I would never have thought something like this would have happened to me. To wrap my mind around this whole thing, this whole concept is unbelievable,” said Drew Machen.
It was 11 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020. Machen, who was all of 36 at the time, felt bad enough to drive himself to Russell Medical Center. At 4:30 the next morning, Machen suffered three back-to-back heart attacks - massive heart attacks.
“Just outrageous to me. I never thought this would happen,” said Machen.
Machen woke up at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta days later and it was then that the reality of what had happened hit him, the lowest of the lows.
“I wasn’t in a good place then and wasn’t sure what had happened to me,” he said.
Heart surgery. Leg surgery. Medications galore. Here we are six months later in a new year. Machen is a year older and 30 pounds lighter. The weight of what he went through is beginning to lift.
“My heart is almost back to normal for a person my age which is good,” he said.
The investigator returned to work for the first time this week with a newfound appreciation of what’s important to him.
“Obviously, I get to spend more time with my son and I learned not to take anything for granted,” said Machen.
Machen is desk-bound until further notice. It’s not what he wants but it sure beats where he was.
“I understand why but it’s frustrating,” said Machen.
No longer tubed up in a hospital bed, Machen’s heart is healing. At one time it was only functioning at 15%. Today, it’s pulsating with a healthy dose of gratitude of being alive, again.
Machen admitted his smoking probably played a role in his heart attacks, but he actually quit a year earlier to begin training for the Alex City Police SWAT team.
For many of you who wonder whether Machen saw the “light” as reported by many people with near-death experiences, Machen says he remembers nothing but no doubt changed forever from his dance with death.
