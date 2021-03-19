Anthony Schwartz shows off speed at Auburn Pro Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Anthony Schwartz let his speed do the talking Thursday afternoon at Auburn’s Pro Day. Unofficially, the former Auburn wide receiver ran a 4.26 in the 40. Schwartz’s unofficial time landed him 0.04 off the NFL combine record 4.22, set by John Ross III in 2017.
“I feel like I am the fastest guy in all of football, especially coming into the draft this year,” Schwartz said.
Scouts from 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams were in attendance to watch Schwartz along with several other Tigers.
Other top performers from Auburn’s Pro Day included:
Jordyn Peters - 39 1/2 in the vertical jump
Seth Williams - 10-4 in the broad jump
K.J Britt - 24 reps on the bench press
