Food for Thought 3/18

Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | March 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 9:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits (1425 Ann St.): 98

New Wave Nutrition (11123-K Chantilly Pkwy.): 97

Chappy’s Express - Baptist South (2055 E. South Blvd.): 98

Low Score

SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 80

Priority items: not reported

