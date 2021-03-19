Food for Thought 3/18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits (1425 Ann St.): 98
New Wave Nutrition (11123-K Chantilly Pkwy.): 97
Chappy’s Express - Baptist South (2055 E. South Blvd.): 98
Low Score
SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 80
Priority items: not reported
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.