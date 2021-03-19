Former coach accused of having sexual contact with student

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Prattville Christian Academy baseball coach has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a student.
Matthew Kicker is also charged with electronic solicitation of a child.
Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson says Kickers was arrested Friday morning.
“These crimes happened while he was a coach there at Prattville Christian with a student at the school,” Robinson said.
Kicker was placed under a $45,000 bond but has since bonded out.
We reached out to Prattville Christian Academy about Kicker’s arrest but the school didn’t comment and referred questions to law enforcement.
