Man convicted of killing parents remains on the run after escaping Cullman Co. Jail

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on high alert as authorities continue to look for the last of four inmates who escaped the Cullman Co. Jail Thursday evening.
Leo Chavez was last seen east of the jail. Sheriff Matt Gentry said U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for Chavez.
Robert Alan Peak, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long are back in custody. Peak was captured overnight after leading authorities on a chase through Blount County and into Cullman County in a stolen vehicle.
Four inmates originally escaped the jail Thursday evening, but two have since been captured.
Cullman Co. residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors. Chavez and Robert are considered dangerous.
Chavez was convicted on three counts of capital murder in March for the murder of his parents.
Anyone who sees these men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.
