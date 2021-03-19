Man convicted of killing parents remains on the run after escaping Cullman Co. Jail

Authorities in Cullman County are searching for Leo Chavez, who escaped from jail Thursday. (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:30 AM

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on high alert as authorities continue to look for the last of four inmates who escaped the Cullman Co. Jail Thursday evening.

Leo Chavez was last seen east of the jail. Sheriff Matt Gentry said U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for Chavez.

Robert Alan Peak, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long are back in custody. Peak was captured overnight after leading authorities on a chase through Blount County and into Cullman County in a stolen vehicle.

Officials search for escaped inmates near Bolte Road in Cullman.
Four inmates originally escaped the jail Thursday evening, but two have since been captured.

Cullman Co. residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors. Chavez and Robert are considered dangerous.

Authorities gather at the Cullman Co Sheriff's Office to search for two missing inmates.
Chavez was convicted on three counts of capital murder in March for the murder of his parents.

Anyone who sees these men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

