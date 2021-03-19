Man shot in Eastdale Mall parking lot

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the parking lot of Eastdale Mall on March 18, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of Eastdale Mall.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. They found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot and that two vehicles sustained damage as a result.

A police spokeswoman said there were no other injuries.

No other information was released. No arrests were announced.

The mall’s general manger, Richard Holman, said security told him that the victim went into the mall after being shot. He did not have any information on what happened.

