National Nutrition Month encourages healthy eating habits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is National Nutrition Month. It’s an annual campaign to teach more people about developing healthy eating habits and making informed food choices.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says the idea is to use this month to develop habits that will last all year long. The theme this year is “personalize your plate.”
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and health. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes! And a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can tailor a healthful eating plan that is as special as you are,” the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics explains.
