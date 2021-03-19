Sip and cycle along the Alabama River

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new way to check out the Alabama River in Montgomery. You can get some exercise while you do it, or just chill.
“The name of the company is Sip-n-Cycle Pedal Cruise,” said Captain Stu Lackey.
He had a similar operation in Jacksonville, Florida, and decided to bring it to Montgomery about a year ago. When COVID hit, his business idea needed a life vest, but now it’s open for business.
“So the sip part is, BYOB. You can also bring your own food, so stop a one of the great places downtown, grab your food and drink and hop on the boat and pedal. You just pedal like you’re on a stationary bike and it moves the paddle wheel in the back,” he said.
Some folks may just want to relax. Don’t worry the boat has a regular motor to take over once you get tired of pedaling and just want to relax. You never know what you’ll see in, or along the Alabama River.
“The craziest thing we’ve seen since we moved back here is the deer that swam across the river. We go north under the Alabama River Bridge to the old cotton gin. You can see the tall wall where the ships would come up. Then we head south under the I-65 bridge and you can see the new water park outside of the Air Force base,” Lackey said
It’s a 2 hour party that keeps floating whether you provide the power or not.
“Even if they stop pedaling, we keep on rolling, the party keeps going, the tunes are going and the drinks are flowing,” said Lackey
So whether your sipping, or cycling, or some of both, it’s a new option to create smiles and memories.
“It’s fun. That’s what we’re selling is fun. We haven’t had much fun with COVID for a long time,” Lackey said.
You can book on-line at the SIP-n-CYCLE website.
Lackey said eventually, he’d like to have a big group pedal bike doing the same thing in downtown Montgomery.
