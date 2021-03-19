Staying cool for now, rain and storms again next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cool, cloudy and breezy day is on the way for this last day of winter. A couple of peeks of sun are possible, but it will generally be a gray day with highs in the upper 50s.
A backdoor cold front will push in from Georgia tonight, triggering a few sprinkles and maintaining overcast skies. Lows tonight will be in the middle 40s generally speaking.
Clouds should disperse by lunchtime Saturday, giving way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with highs once again below normal in the lower 60s. A slight breeze is again expected. Another cool night in the lower 40s is likely Saturday night, but frost is not anticipated.
Temps then head upwards as we end the weekend and head into the first week of spring...
Highs Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 60s, with lower 70s Monday and middle 70s Tuesday. While Sunday and Monday are partly cloudy and dry, at least a low-end chance of a few showers exists for Tuesday.
A much higher chance of rain and storms moves in Tuesday night and we’ll keep those high-end rain probabilities Wednesday and Thursday as well. Right now it’s too early to determine if there will be a legitimate severe weather threat.
What we can say is that the ingredients could come together to support a severe weather threat of some magnitude at some point next week.
