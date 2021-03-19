Storms deliver glancing blow to Autauga County

BILLINGSLEY, Ala. (WSFA) -Autauga County may’ve dodged the proverbial bullet from Wednesday’s storms, but the weather still managed to deliver a damaging punch. In the Billingsley area, three structures were hit. One of them was totally destroyed.
The Indian Creek Hunting Club no longer exist. It was wiped out in a matter of seconds Wednesday night. For one lady, it will always hold a special place in her memory.
“A lot of memories come from here,” said Bridget Wilson, who got emotional seeing the debris strewn across the property off Autauga County Road 53.
The lodge was a pole barn, anchored down by posts but ripped to shreds and broken by powerful winds.
“It just amazes me that how it took out this and not take out the kitchen, but took out everything and it rotated this way and slung it out in the field,” said Wilson.
Wilson was not entirely surprised considering what she saw from her home a half-mile away.
“It was like a light green color. I’ve never seen that color before, a light green and the rotation.. it was just crazy,” Wilson said.
“We were very concerned last night,” said Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett.
Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett says the storm hit three structures, including the club in a one-mile radius. The other two homes can be repaired.
“For us, very fortunately it was in a relatively unpopulated area and more rural area, so we didn’t have that destruction that happens in area that were more closely populated,” said Baggett.
And within 200-yards of the site, some 200 trees were either clipped or simply torn apart, a testimony to the power of what came through. Yet not strong enough to wipe away Wilson’s memory of her wedding reception seven years ago.
“This is where we are gathered,” said Wilson.
The club owners were not here at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries throughout the county.
Wilson along with her husband and a friend spent all day Thursday piling up the debris and clearing the slab for the owners.
