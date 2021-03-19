Suspect charged after Montgomery gas station shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges following a shooting at a Montgomery gas station, according to court documents.
Court documents indicate the incident happened around 4:30 Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Devonte Dior Griffin, 27, of Montgomery, has since been arrested and charged with shooting into the business while the manager was inside as well as into an empty vehicle at the same location.
Court documents also confirm he’s charged with third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).
Griffin is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $42,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.