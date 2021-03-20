Cooler and dry weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy first day of Spring! We’re kicking off the new season with below average temperatures, though this cooler air won’t last too long...
Today will see some clearing skies and overall cool temperatures. Highs will only reach the low and middle 60s.
Temperatures go up a bit tomorrow, however, as many of us get closer to 70 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will contribute to this warm-up!
Everyone moves into the 70s Monday and stays there for the rest of the workweek. However, these warmer temperatures come with rain and storms...
We will stay dry now through Monday night, but rain chances return by Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms become likely Wednesday and Thursday. With this storm system, we’ll have to watch for flooding. Severe weather can never be ruled out this time of year, so we’re watching for that too, but nothing looks overly concerning at this time. We’ll keep you updated!
