Faulkner falls to Reinhardt 35-24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to the Reinhardt Eagles 35-24 Saturday.
The boys in blue brought the heat in early. With over 11 minutes left in the first quarter, running back Hunter Gibson made his way to the endzone for a one-yard touchdown.
Reinhardt would answer back before the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Billy Hall connected with tight end Logan Garner for a nine-yard touchdown. However, the extra point was blocked.
Faulkner had the lead 7-6 heading into the second quarter.
Gibson would come up big again in the beginning of the second quarter, carrying the ball two-yards for a touchdown.
Reinhardt would catch up, though. Running back Isaiah Blake makes his way to the endzone for a one-yard touchdown.
Faulkner and Reinhardt were tied up 14-14 going into halftime.
The Reinhardt Eagles would strike first in the third quarter when Hall finds running back Dylan Kelly for a five-yard touchdown.
Faulkner would add to the board when kicker Alvin Renteria made a 35-yard field goal.
But, Reinhardt would strike again. At the end of the third quarter, Hall connects with tight end Brody Dorfman for an 11-yard touchdown.
Reinhardt had the lead 35-17.
Reinhardt put more points on the board when running back Ahmad Barron made his way to the endzone for a three-yard touchdown.
With over a minute left in the game, Faulkner would strike again when quarterback Kade Young ran the ball 16-yards for a touchdown.
It was a tough battle, but Faulkner came up short against Reinhardt.
The Faulkner Eagles are now 3-2 this season. They next take on the Point Skyhawks next Saturday.
