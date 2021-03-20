Huntingdon comes out with 16-13 win against Maryville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntington Hawks came out with a win against the Maryville Scots in their final game of the season.
The Scots were the first to get on the scoreboard with a field goal. The Hawks had a couple of chances to score, but couldn’t get anything going.
The Scots had the lead 3-0 going into the second quarter.
The Hawks would get on the board when quarterback Landon Cotney ran the ball 50-yards for a touchdown before the end of the first half.
The Hawks had the lead 7-3 heading into half time.
Maryville would take the lead in the third quarter when quarterback Trevor Thomas connected with TJ Coleman for a 13-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks would catch up to the Scots with a field goal. The Hawks and the Scots were tied up 10-10.
Huntingdon and Maryville were heading into overtime.
Maryville would be the first to strike with a field goal. But the Hawks weren’t giving up just yet. Cotney kept the ball, making his way to the endzone for a three-yard touchdown.
Huntingdon won in the OT thriller 16-13.
The Hawks finished the season 2-1.
