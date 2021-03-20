Montgomery recognizes Women’s History Month, importance of female leaders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s Department of Cultural Affairs hosted a View, Chat and Chew event Friday evening to celebrate Women’s History Month.
“This is our chance to acknowledge women’s contributions to history, culture, and society,” said Yvette Jones-Smedley, director of cultural affairs for the city of Montgomery.
The socially distanced event was held at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. Attendees were able to enjoy featured TED Talks about feminism, chat with a career women of distinction panel, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
The event celebrated the vital role women play in the workplace, and gave the women in attendance a chance to share their experiences.
“Tonight was, as within Women’s History Month, talking about a history of women in the workplace, where we started, where we are now, things like equal pay, and generally how far we’ve come, but how far we have to go,” said cultural affairs events manager Jamie Gonzalez.
Women’s History Month is all about celebrating female leaders and understanding why having women in leadership roles is so important. It’s something Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made a top priority within his administration.
“For us it was us being deliberate and intentional to look at female leadership and to make sure that women were getting not only a chance, but a fair chance,” Reed said.
According to Reed, 42% of city department heads are women. That is an increase from the 12.5% before his time in office.
“You just really get I think a better mix of thought and outcomes when you have people from various backgrounds,” Reed said. “And certainly I think when you bring strong and innovative women to leadership positions we see that in terms of our outcomes as well as our approaches.”
Reed reorganized his cabinet to include the city clerk, Brenda Blalock, as a cabinet member. Reed also recently named Smedley as director of cultural affairs. She organized Friday night’s event.
“So many of these industries have not had that female voice, and is all of these entities, especially if they’re government entities, are serving 50% of the population who are women, then you should hear what the interests are from a women’s point of view.” Smedley said.
“It’s had a positive impact I think both in terms of our productivity, but I think it’s had a positive impact in terms of symbolism as well and what type of Montgomery we want to showcase what type of Montgomery we are right now, and what type of Montgomery we want to become,” Reed said.
Women’s History Month has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.
