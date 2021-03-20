Mother, daughters create tiny resort business in Lee County

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - They’re not your average houses. In fact, they’re tiny, but they have a home feel with names like Grinch, Sunrise and Hurricane.
These are not just popular cocktail drinks but the names of houses at the Paradise Tiny Village.
This resort-style business was created by Annie Jones and her two daughters, offering three different options, but each includes a bed, kitchen and den area.
“We had the grand opening in February, so we been opened a little over a month, but we started the process in July,” Jones said.
This journey has come with several obstacles for the owners.
One of those were not being taking seriously because they are women.
“We had to go through a few people in order for us to get things done,” co-owner Gentry Purnell said.
Recently, they lost one of their co-owners, Quanisha Jones, who died in a car crash in Prattville one week ago.
Annie Jones and Purnell say it’s important that they keep going in honor of her.
“She was so strong, and she was always happy, so we want to continue her legacy with this and keeping her dream alive and her spirit alive,” Purnell said.
Their story has also encouraged and inspired other guests.
“I would of love to have been able to do something like this for my mom and so just being able to come and support a Black women family business and just being a Black woman business owner myself it was exciting,” guest Nicole Deggins said.
The owners say they are fully booked for March and April and for several graduations.
