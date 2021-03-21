Alabama State takes down Jackson State 35-28

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets took down the Jackson State Tigers Saturday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers were the first to get on the score board when kicker Glenn Misiak made a 31-yard a field goal.
The Hornets would answer. With just under 7 minutes left to play, quarterback Ryan Nettles connects with wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon for a 35-yard touchdown.
The Tigers would hit again with a 22-yard field goal from Misiak.
But, the Hornets would extend their lead. Nettles found wide receiver Jahod Booker for an eight-yard touchdown.
The Hornets had the lead 14-6 heading into halftime.
The Tigers would answer back. Quarterback Jalon Jones would find wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown.
Jackson State would add more points to the board. Jones ran the ball three-yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers were in the lead 21-14 heading into the final quarter of the game.
With under 11 minutes left to play, the Hornets would strike. Running back Ezra Gray made his way to the endzone for a four-yard touchdown.
The Hornets and the Tigers were tied up 21-21.
The Hornets would strike again. With under seven minutes left, Gray ran the ball 49-yards for a touchdown.
However, the Tigers would add to the scoreboard. With over a minute left to play, Jones ran the ball two-yards for a touchdown.
But the Hornets weren’t done just yet. Gray ran the ball 50-yards for a touchdown.
The Hornets defeated the Tigers 35-28.
The Hornets are now 1-1 this season. They face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions next Saturday.
