Montgomery City Council candidate dead after Sunday stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A candidate for Montgomery City Council has died after a stabbing Sunday.
Montgomery police confirmed on Monday that Devore Jones, 53, was the victim of a fatal stabbing. According to Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love, Jones was running for the Montgomery City Council District 3 seat.
Lt. Jarrett Williams says the stabbing happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 800 block of South Decatur Street. Dontae Pettaway, 25, has been charged in Jones’ death.
Pettaway’s first appearance is scheduled for Monday morning, according to court records.
Jones was also referred to as John De’Voe and previously ran for office, including that of Montgomery mayor.
The special election for the Montgomery City Council District 3 seat, formally held by the late Tracy Larkin, is scheduled for Tuesday.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
