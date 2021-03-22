Montgomery to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 29

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second COVID-19 drive-thru clinic will be held at the end of March, Montgomery County officials announced.
The one-day clinic will be held on March 29 at 4107 Marlyn Street, the site of the old Smiley Court, according to Christina Thornton with the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
This clinic is for Alabamians 55 years of age and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and persons in phases 1A, 1B, and 1C which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Attendees should bring a photo ID and although insurance is not required to receive a vaccine, individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one
Entry to the site begins at 8 a.m. with vaccinations starting at 9 a.m., according to a release. Those attending the clinic will enter the site at West Boulevard and Estate Avenue.
A walk-up option is available for those who arrive through public transportation, taxi, or ride-share partners, Montgomery County officials added. A check-in tent will be located at the bus stop on West Boulevard and Estate Avenue for those individuals.
Those who take part in the drive-thru clinic will need to return for the second dose on April 19 at the same time and location.
If you’re planning on going through this event, you’re asked to fill out the following paperwork:
