Multiple rounds of rain, some storms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a quiet weekend, we’ve got plenty of chances for rain and storms in the forecast for first week of spring. It will definitely look and feel like late March over the next 7 days. Before we get to the rain, though, we sure hope you were able to soak up the sunshine and mid-70s today...
Tonight will also be dry under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-50s.
Models are in better agreement about afternoon and evening rain moving across the region from the west on Tuesday; some rain remains possible into Tuesday night, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder, but that’s mostly an all bark and no bite situation.
The rain coverage should dwindle by Wednesday afternoon, with only a chance of scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder after lunchtime. A chance of rain continues Wednesday night, especially west of I-65 as a warm front lifts northward across the state.
Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday should reach the lower and middle 70s. If your location dodges most of the rain activity, highs could easily rise above 75 degrees under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will bring a chance of rain and storms during the daylight hours -- especially west of I-65 and north of I-85. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy and warm day in the upper 70s with a southerly breeze.
A cold front will push in Thursday night, bringing a heightened chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of us. It’s the activity during the Thursday and especially the Thursday night period that could feature some severe storms. The severe risk isn’t over the top at this point, but it’s something to watch carefully.
Threats at this time do include damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, hail and a few tornadoes.
That cold front will get stuck in South Alabama on Friday, which will maintain a chance of showers and storms in our southernmost locations with highs again in the upper 70s.
Models are in good agreement that the aforementioned front will lift back north as an effective warm front into the weekend. The result? You guessed it -- more showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday with above average temps continuing.
A strong storm or two is possible this weekend, but it’s far too early to speculate any further than that. One thing we do know is that by the beginning of next week, some of us could pick up a soaking 2-3″+ of rainfall. Major flooding concerns are not expected, but some minor flooding may arise.
