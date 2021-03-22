Special election for Montgomery City Council seat Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the city of Montgomery will have a special election to fill the District 3 seat on the City Council.
The seat was left vacant following the death of Tracy Larkin in January.
There are seven names on the ballot: Orlando Ball, Ernest Claybon III, Paul Dallas Jr., R.J. James Jr., Marche Johnson, Adrienne Larkin and Devore Jones.
Jones was killed in a stabbing over the weekend. Probate Judge J.C. Love says any votes cast for Jones will not be counted.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Love says all health and safety precautions will be taken at the polling precincts. He said they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended distance requirements, all voters will be given disposable gloves and pens, and all poll workers will wear masks and face shields.
“We’ve really put everyone’s health and safety at our utmost importance in priority,” said Love.
This election is just for those living in District 3, which covers parts of north and central Montgomery and has around 14,000 residents.
