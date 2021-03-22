Suspect arrested, associates sought in Wetumpka store burglary

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Police Department has arrested a suspect in a local business burglary. Police are still trying to identify the associates captured on camera with him.
The burglary happened at a cellphone store around 6:30 a.m. March 14. Police say two people broke out a window and entered the store. According to police, the suspects were dropped off and picked up by at least one other person in a white Nissan Altima.
Two iPhones and other electronics were stolen, which police say were dropped off in a cellphone depository machine in Montgomery the same morning.
Investigators identified one suspect as 18-year-old Tyler Mikhail Cleveland. Felony warrants for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were issued.
Police say Cleveland turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers media release about his warrants.
Investigators have released security images of Cleveland and three other unknown associates who they are still trying to identify.
Anyone with information may call Wetumpka police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
