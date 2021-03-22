Vaccine eligibility expands, Alabama National Guard clinics to begin Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to rural parts of Alabama this week.
The mobile clinics will begin on Tuesday in Andalusia and Livingston, followed by Enterprise and Eutaw on Wednesday.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced finalized plans to set up the clinics Thursday. The aim of the clinics, according to the state, is to reach eligible Alabamians in rural communities. Those seeking to use the National Guard COVID-19 clinics should monitor the ADPH website for changes in locations and timing.
Vaccine eligibility also expands this week. Staring Monday, everyone over age 55, people with high-risk medical conditions, additional critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be eligible.
The state will decide on expanding eligibility in the upcoming weeks, Harris said during a media briefing Friday.
