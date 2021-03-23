Alabama to fund 34 new P-3 classrooms, bringing total to 208

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another 34 classrooms are being added to Alabama’s Pre-K through 3rd grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning program, or P-3, according to Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
The new funding will increase the program’s reach to 208 classrooms rooms in 21 of the state’s 67 counties. That means the number of students in the program will jump from 3,022 to 3,600.
The newest additions will be at:
- Harmony School, in Cullman County
- Blount Elementary, in Montgomery County
- Iola Roberts Elementary, in Pell City
- Edgewood Elementary, in Selma
- Myrtlewood Elementary, in Tuscaloosa County
- Carbon Hill Elementary, Curry Elementary, Parrish Elementary, and Lupton Junior High in Walker County
- Lynn Elementary School, in Winston County
“Today’s announcement is part of an intentional effort to give Alabama’s children a strong start towards a successful educational career,” Ivey said. “P-3 works to align the gains in First Class Pre-K to ensure students do not have a gap in instruction. I am proud that we can provide more tools for teachers and school leaders to continue providing students with the best models for learning in the critical early years.”
The governor’s office said the program works to ensure student success and achievement gap closure by expanding access to the nationally recognized, high-quality First Class Pre-K program model and taking the most successful parts of K-3 initiatives to establish a strong foundation of early learning experiences that promote student achievement and success.
“Data shows that First Class Pre-K students are more likely to be proficient in reading and math and less likely to have disciplinary issues or be retained in a grade,” explained ADECE Secretary Barbara Cooper.
ADECE funds the program through the governor’s Strong Start, Strong Finish education initiative, and the federal Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five.
