Capri Theatre cancels all movie showings due to technical difficulties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Capri Theatre confirmed Tuesday afternoon that technical difficulties have forced it to cancel all movie showings “until further notice.”
The Capri, located on East Fairview Avenue in the Old Cloverdale neighborhood, is an independent movie theater built in the 1940s and originally called ‘The Clover’.
It was most recently in the news just weeks ago to announce a capital campaign to pay for a new marquee that more closely matches the one originally on the building.
The exact nature of the technical problem that has forced screening cancellations was not released.
Those needing a refund for purchases already made should contact the theater.
