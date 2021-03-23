Congressman Mo Brooks announces his run for Senate; Protestors rally against it

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks is jumping into the Senate race to replace retiring Senator Richard Shelby. The congressman made this announcement at a rally in Huntsville on Monday at Bullet and Barrel Indoor Shooting Range and Training Facility.
Congressman Brooks talked about policies that matter to him from a secure border, to the first and second amendment.
The event started out with a prayer. Then the announcement.
Former White House Advisor Stephen Miller publicly declared his endorsement.
“If you truly want to put America first in your hearts, actions, deeds, then you need to get everyone you can find and get them to vote for Mo Brooks,” Miller said.
His first task if elected he said, is simple.
“Stop the socialists from continuing to do the damage they are doing to our country so that has to be the first and foremost item of anyone in the united states senate,” Congressman Brooks said.
Congressman Brooks also addressed the controversy from his rally speech at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
“The very essence of a republic is you have people who think one way and people who think a different way.”
As a Congressman, Brooks said he’s proud of helping the space and defense community in the Tennessee Valley.
“When they come to me and they need help clarifying what language is going to be going forwards or what weapons systems or space systems we are going to pursue the kind of things we do so well in the Tennessee Valley, I have been able to get enacted into law dozens and dozens of requests for our missile and space community,” he said.
So far, only two people have thrown their hat into this senate race, but this promises to be a crowded field.
Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador to Slovenia under the Trump Administration also announced a Senate run.
And just across the street from the rally, dozens of protesters decided to speak out against the congressman.
The group was very diverse, but many tell us they came for the same reason.
And that’s to advocate for different representation in Washington.
A protester told me he feels Mo Brooks does not represent him, but only a certain part of Huntsville.
And that he tried to go inside and listen to what Congressman Brooks had say, but was not allowed in.
“We come out here silently protest, across the street. I thought it was open for everyone to be able to purchase a ticket and go in there. Mo Brooks is a phony, we really don’t need that type of representation in Alabama,” Harold Kemp said.
“Mo, the way he’s behaved brings shame on Alabama to some degree. Storming the Capitol, as we have two ex Marines here, that’s treasonous. I’m afraid we may lose something like the Space Command because he’s become a lightning rod really,” says protester Sam Lowry.
Kemp says they will not stop pushing for equality and justice.
