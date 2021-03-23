Damage reported after downtown Montgomery gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired in the downtown area.
MPD officers responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around midnight on Sunday after reports of possible shots being fired in the area.
Evidence was collected but investigators did not initially find any property damage.
Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to the 200 block of Dexter Avenue, 100 block of Monroe Street, 200 block of Monroe Street, and the 400 block of Dexter Avenue where gunshot damage was found.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this point.
