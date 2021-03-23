I-65 NB fully reopens in Butler County

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 8:29 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County has completely reopened following a Tuesday evening crash.

Commuters were unable to travel past Greenville for about an hour due to a wreck near mile marker 137, located between Greenville and Fort Deposit.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said around 6:15 p.m. that the roadway was open again and traffic was moving.

Alabama state troopers said the delays were prompted by a two-vehicle crash that involved minor injuries.

