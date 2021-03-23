Rainy Tuesday evening in progress, severe storm risk for some on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve got plenty of chances for rain and storms in the forecast for first week of spring. It will definitely look and feel like late March over the next 6 days... and it starts this afternoon with rain moving in from the west. While not everyone is dealing with wet weather just yet, coverage and intensity are both blossoming across parts of west Alabama right now. Models are in great agreement about a batch of rain moving in from Mississippi; this rain will continue spreading eastward into the evening hours, and some thunder is possible but that would be the extent of storm activity.
Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm remain in the forecast tonight, but coverage should dwindle as the overnight hours progress. Once again no severe weather is expected.
Rain may be around to begin Wednesday, especially in our southern counties. However, we are currently only looking at a 40% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours. The chance of rain and scattered storms should increase again Wednesday evening and especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Highs both today and Wednesday should reach the middle 70s for most. If your location does a good job of dodging the rain, highs could easily rise above 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms during the daylight hours -- especially west of I-65 and north of I-85. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy, windy and warm day in the low 80s. Any of those storms could be severe IF they wind up developing.
A cold front will push in Thursday night, bringing a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of the region after sunset. Any storms that impact the area during this period would also have the legitimate potential to become severe.
Threats at this time do include damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, hail and tornadoes. We want to reiterate that the zone with the absolute highest chance of being impacted by severe weather will be west of I-65.
That cold front will get stuck in South Alabama on Friday, which will maintain a low-end chance of a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s. Models have backed off on the rain and storm coverage for the weekend as that front hangs around...
We’ve dropped rain chances to 40% for Saturday with highs soaring to 85°. A good portion of the day will be dry for most of us. Rain and storm coverage will pick up just a bit Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front pushes through. Even Sunday won’t be a washout, though.
A strong storm or two is possible this weekend, but it’s far too early to speculate any further than that.
One thing we do know is that by the beginning of next week, some of us could pick up a soaking 2-3″+ of rainfall. Major flooding concerns are not expected, but some minor flooding may arise.
