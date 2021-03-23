Rainy Tuesday evening in progress, severe storm risk for some on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve got plenty of chances for rain and storms in the forecast for first week of spring. It will definitely look and feel like late March over the next 6 days... and it starts this afternoon with rain moving in from the west. While not everyone is dealing with wet weather just yet, coverage and intensity are both blossoming across parts of west Alabama right now. Models are in great agreement about a batch of rain moving in from Mississippi; this rain will continue spreading eastward into the evening hours, and some thunder is possible but that would be the extent of storm activity.