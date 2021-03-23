Montgomery doctor talks surviving pandemic a year later

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mulberry Foot Care patient James Moore says the COVID-19 pandemic was a hard adjustment for him when it began but he realized early that it was something that he had to take seriously.
“Then it was something we began to realize and figure out that it was something that we got to do and in order to obtain and save our own self as well as the one around us,” Moore said.
That includes wearing a face mask and socially distancing, things that are being done at Mulberry Foot Care, a place he has relied on for treatment for eight years.
Dr. Ace Anglin says the practice has kept its doors open during the pandemic despite a decline in patients early on.
“A lot of our patients are, particularly diabetics, needed to be seen on a regular basis,” Anglin said.
For that reason, he says his patients were OK with taking all the necessary health precautions during their visits and Mulberry Foot Care has put things in place so their patients can feel safe.
“So initially our patients didn’t have mask and we were fortunate again that we were able to give them mask,” Anglin said.
They also provided gloves and hand sanitizer in every room.
Anglin says he’s fortunate to have survived this pandemic, which he says has also been difficult for his patients.
“The complications are increasing because of a lot of the fear of coming to see the physician or even going to the emergency room,” Anglin said.
That’s why he reminds everyone, especially those with chronic conditions, to keep seeing their doctors.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.