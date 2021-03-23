Victim’s condition upgraded after Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Man injured in Montgomery shooting on Strathmore Drive
By WSFA Staff | March 23, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 5:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department said a man suffered serious injuries during a shooting Tuesday has been upgraded to non-life-threatening conditions.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and medics were called to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive around around 7:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot.

First responders found the victim with life-threatening injuries and transported him to an area hospital.

No suspect or motive has been identified in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

