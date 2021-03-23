Victim’s condition upgraded after Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department said a man suffered serious injuries during a shooting Tuesday has been upgraded to non-life-threatening conditions.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and medics were called to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive around around 7:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot.
First responders found the victim with life-threatening injuries and transported him to an area hospital.
No suspect or motive has been identified in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.