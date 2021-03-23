Suspect sought in Montgomery theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a second-degree property theft.
The crime happened shortly before midnight on Feb. 25 in the 500 block of Eastern Boulevard.
The suspect is said to be between 5′8″ to 6′0″ tall and weighs between 165-185 pounds.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or his location should call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
