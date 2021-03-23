Trooper clocks vehicle doing 119 mph, twice the posted limit

An Alabama state trooper clocked a driver doing 119 in a 55 mph zone in Crenshaw County. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | March 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:53 PM

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to slow down and be cautious, especially after catching a speeder going well above the posted limit.

An Alabama state trooper clocked a driver blowing through a 55 mph zone doing twice that speed.

Spring Break is here! Please remember to buckle up and slow down. This vehicle was stopped just south of Brantley in Crenshaw County in a 55 MPH zone. We want everyone to arrive alive to their destination.

The vehicle hit a top speed of 119 mph before the trooper was able to bring the vehicle to zero along the roadside.

The traffic stop was made south of Brantley in Crenshaw County.

The driver’s reason for hitting such dangerous speeds was not immediately clear.

