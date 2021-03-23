3 killed in fiery south Alabama crash with 18-wheeler

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people are dead following a Tuesday morning crash in south Alabama.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the collision happened just after 10:15 a.m. about 11 miles outside of Slocomb in rural Geneva County.
Investigators said a 2013 Nissan Altima driving east on County Road 4 failed to stop at a stop sign at the road’s intersection with Alabama 103. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer and burst into flames, troopers said.
First responders pronounced three victims dead at the scene, but their names have not been released.
An investigation is ongoing by ALEA’s highway patrol division.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.