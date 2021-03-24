Alabama says nearly 1.5M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has administered nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The Alabama National Guard began day two of the effort to vaccinate Alabamians in rural parts of the state in Enterprise and Eutaw. Flipped this sentence for better flow
Gov. Kay Ivey announced finalized plans to set up the clinics Thursday. The national guard set up mobile clinics in Andalusia and Livingston on Tuesday.
No appointments are needed to receive a vaccine at the national guard sites.
On Monday, those eligible to receive a COVID-19 expanded to include all people age 55 and older, people ages 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As more Alabamians get vaccinated, there’s hope that we could soon return to normal.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the state’s case numbers are as good as we have seen since the start of the pandemic.
“I think we are much closer to the end of this than at the beginning,” Harris said.
But, Harris said some parts of the country are seeing a rise in cases.
“Viral variants have popped up that are easier to transmit. We have seen them in relative small numbers, so far, that we are aware of here in Alabama,” Harris explained.
Harris said it is too soon to say what the future of the pandemic may look like.
