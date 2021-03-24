Alabama women’s basketball falls to Maryland in NCAA tournament

SAN ANTONIO (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball season has come to an end.
The Tide fell to the Maryland Terrapins 100-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday.
Forward Jasmine Walker led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Walker and forward Ariyah Copeland both recorded a game-best seven rebounds.
Guard Taylor Sutton provided the Tide with 12 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points and adding team-high three steals.
Alabama shot 42.6 percent from the floor, but the Terrapins were able to knock 61.8 percent of attempts.
Maryland won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Tide 37-24, and had 13 steals.
Head coach Kristy Curry said she is proud of her team.
“Congrats to a great Maryland team. They’re just really hard to guard. They’re so good offensively, and we just didn’t have an answer. I do want to say how proud I am of our team. What this group has done is unbelievable. I don’t want this one day to take away from the entire journey that they’ve been on all season yo get our program back to where it deserves to be, and that’s consistently in the NCAA Tournament. I told them I loved them, and that I’m really proud of them. We will continue to just roll up our sleeves and go back to work,” Curry said.
The Tide finished the season 17-10.
