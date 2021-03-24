Arrests made in 2 unrelated Montgomery robbery cases

Arrests made in 2 unrelated Montgomery robbery cases
Omarion Taylor (L) and Torez Zeigler (R) have been arrested and charged with first-degree robbery in unrelated Montgomery cases. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | March 24, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:14 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made arrests in two unrelated robbery cases.

Omarion Taylor, 18, and Torez Zeigler, 45, are both charged with first-degree robbery.

Investigators said Taylor’s charge stems from a robbery on March 17 in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue. The crime happened around 8:15 p.m.

According to court documents, the suspect took approximately $250 from the victim while holding them at gunpoint.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday while on bond for earlier charges including breaking/entering a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and reckless endangerment.

Zeigler is accused of committing a robbery Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Court documents indicate he took money from a business’s cash register before brandishing and then pointing a pistol at an employee as he was attempting to flee.

Court documents list a number of cases against Zeigler including for theft and burglary dating back to the early 1990s.

Both suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $60,000 each.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.