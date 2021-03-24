Arrests made in 2 unrelated Montgomery robbery cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made arrests in two unrelated robbery cases.
Omarion Taylor, 18, and Torez Zeigler, 45, are both charged with first-degree robbery.
Investigators said Taylor’s charge stems from a robbery on March 17 in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue. The crime happened around 8:15 p.m.
According to court documents, the suspect took approximately $250 from the victim while holding them at gunpoint.
Taylor was arrested Tuesday while on bond for earlier charges including breaking/entering a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and reckless endangerment.
Zeigler is accused of committing a robbery Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Court documents indicate he took money from a business’s cash register before brandishing and then pointing a pistol at an employee as he was attempting to flee.
Court documents list a number of cases against Zeigler including for theft and burglary dating back to the early 1990s.
Both suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $60,000 each.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.