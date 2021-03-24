3 Florida juveniles killed in fiery south Alabama crash with 18-wheeler

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Wednesday that three people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning were all juveniles from Florida. Their names were not released.
The victims were killed around 10:15 a.m. about 11 miles outside of Slocomb in south Alabama’s rural Geneva County.
ALEA said the 2013 Nissan Altima they were in was traveling east on County Road 4 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the road’s intersection with Alabama 103. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer and burst into flames, Alabama state troopers said.
First responders pronounced the vehicle’s three occupants dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing by ALEA’s highway patrol division.
