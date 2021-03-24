Montgomery City Council District 3 election heads to runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday’s special election for the District 3 seat on the Montgomery City Council has ended in a runoff.
Marche Johnson will face Adrienne Larkin in a runoff election on April 27.
Johnson got 319 votes while Larkin got 214. A runoff is called because neither got 50% of the vote.
Click here for election results.
Seven names were on the ballot, including Devore Jones, who was killed in a stabbing over the weekend. Probate Judge J.C. Love said votes for Jones were not counted.
The District 3 seat has been vacant since the death of Tracy Larkin in January.
Adrienne Larkin is his wife.
