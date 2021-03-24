Montgomery City Council District 3 election heads to runoff

By Jonathan Grass | March 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday’s special election for the District 3 seat on the Montgomery City Council has ended in a runoff.

Marche Johnson will face Adrienne Larkin in a runoff election on April 27.

Johnson got 319 votes while Larkin got 214. A runoff is called because neither got 50% of the vote.

Seven names were on the ballot, including Devore Jones, who was killed in a stabbing over the weekend. Probate Judge J.C. Love said votes for Jones were not counted.

The District 3 seat has been vacant since the death of Tracy Larkin in January.

Adrienne Larkin is his wife.

