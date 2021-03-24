Montgomery to honor late councilman Richard Bollinger at City Hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will honor the late City Councilman Richard Bollinger on Saturday. He’ll lie in repose at Montgomery City Hall from 10 a.m. through noon before a memorial service starts.
Mayor Steven Reed directed all flags in Montgomery to be lowered to half-staff in his memory. The Montgomery County Commission has made the same decision.
Bollinger, 71, died Saturday after battling cancer, according to his obituary. He had represented residents of Montgomery’s District 1 since 2012.
“Richard stood in support of his community, his constituents and his city — all of which he held dear,” Reed said. “He will be remembered for his love of Montgomery and his service to this city.”
Bollinger was a Montgomery native and the owner of an engineering and surveying firm. He served in the Alabama National Guard for 24 years before retiring as a major.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Lynn Bollinger, as well as three children, eight grandchildren and a brother.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
