Scattered storms now through Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large area of rain with embedded thunderstorms continues to move northward through the state. Thunder, lightning and heavy rain are ongoing - and while the risk of a quick, isolated tornado is very, very low - it’s not quite zero. This is a reminder to have multiple reliable ways of receiving weather warnings that will wake you up!
That wave of rain ends by sunrise Thursday. Then we advance to Thursday afternoon, which features a significant severe weather and tornado risk for areas just to our north and west. The northern half of Mississippi, the northwestern half of Alabama and southern Tennessee are in the bull’s-eye for this likely outbreak of severe weather.
The significant threat zone does get into our western and northern counties -- Marengo, Dallas, Perry, and Chilton specifically. That’s where any storms that push in Thursday-Thursday evening could be severe and produce damaging winds, hail and a couple of tornadoes.
Other than those counties, most of us should stay dry during the daylight hours Thursday with just an outside chance of a pop-up shower or storm. It will be very windy with gusts of 30-40 mph outside of any rain. Those strong southerly winds and some peeks of sun will push highs well into the 80s in all likelihood!
After sunset, we will watch the activity to our west and northwest try to move in our direction. While scattered rain and a few storms are expected during the evening and overnight hours, the activity will be decaying and likely won’t have much of a severe threat.
To reiterate -- the severe weather threat Thursday will be confined to those west of I-65. Then, into the evening and overnight hours those north and west of Montgomery maintain a threat of a severe storm or two. Everyone else should really stay clear of any dangerous weather.
That cold front will get stuck in South Alabama on Friday, which will maintain an isolated chance of a couple showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s. Models have backed off on that chance, though, so most of us will be dry.
We’ve dropped rain chances to 30% for Saturday with highs soaring to 85°. Most of us will likely go all day without seeing any rain or storms as models continue to push the rain chances northward. Rain and storm coverage will pick up just a bit Saturday night and especially Sunday as a cold front pushes through. Even Sunday won’t be a washout, though.
Drier, cooler and less humid weather returns for next week with highs back in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
